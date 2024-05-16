Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 82.9% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $956.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.