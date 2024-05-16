Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Biogen by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $235.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.22 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

