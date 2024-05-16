Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 224,734 shares of company stock worth $9,001,524 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

