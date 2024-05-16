Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 542,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,244,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Specifically, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 224,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,524. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Biohaven by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biohaven by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Biohaven by 110.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biohaven by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

