BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $99.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.