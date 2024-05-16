BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (BRSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on June 27th

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,492 ($18.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £705.57 million, a P/E ratio of -514.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,496 ($18.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.03.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
