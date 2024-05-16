BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (BRSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on June 27th

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,492 ($18.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £705.57 million, a P/E ratio of -514.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,496 ($18.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.03.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

