Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (BLUMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Blue Moon Group Stock Performance
Shares of BLUMY stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Blue Moon Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
Blue Moon Group Company Profile
