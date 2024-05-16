Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (BLUMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

Shares of BLUMY stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Blue Moon Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, sportswear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, travel pack, and fabric softeners, as well as baby laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

