Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.87. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 96.80 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.40 ($1.74). The stock has a market cap of £653.51 million, a PE ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Gibbons purchased 10,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,434.06). In related news, insider Michael Gibbons purchased 10,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,434.06). Also, insider Christopher Waldron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,593.07). Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,580,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

