Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

