BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,650 shares of company stock worth $12,155,579. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,221,000 after buying an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after buying an additional 764,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

