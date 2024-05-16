BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 177 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $486.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.37 and its 200 day moving average is $448.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $487.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

