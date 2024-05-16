BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 24,607 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 154.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $345.84 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.18.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.