BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $14.22 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 494.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

