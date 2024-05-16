Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.92.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$73.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.70. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$59.02 and a twelve month high of C$80.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

