Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 37.1 %

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

