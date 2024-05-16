Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Benchmark upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

