Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.27 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.55.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

