Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.90

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 9455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.