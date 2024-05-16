BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.