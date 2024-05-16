Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.