Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,009 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 995 ($12.50), with a volume of 10606559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917.50 ($11.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,458.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) target price for the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.30) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Britvic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,120.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 850.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 852.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

