Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

