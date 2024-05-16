Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Target Price at $475.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $18,702,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $70.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.9029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

