Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $93.67

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $101.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

