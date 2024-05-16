Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $18.14

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

