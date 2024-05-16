Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Price Target at C$14.93

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

