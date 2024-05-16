Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $508.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 410,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.