Brokers Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.08. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.67.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

