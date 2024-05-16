Brokers Offer Predictions for Funko, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Funko Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $455.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,693,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news,

In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,575 shares of company stock worth $294,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

