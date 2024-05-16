Brokers Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.94.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.