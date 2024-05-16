Brokers Offer Predictions for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

KP Tissue Price Performance

TSE:KPT opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$8.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$82.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

