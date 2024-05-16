Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.24) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.43).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

