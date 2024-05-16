Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.
Burford Capital Price Performance
BUR opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.24) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.43).
Burford Capital Company Profile
