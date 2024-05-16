CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CAIAF opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $34.00.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

