California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.81% of California Resources worth $180,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 56.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

