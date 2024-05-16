Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Canaan has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 195.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

Stock Up 11.6 %

CAN stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

