Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$16.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.78.
In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders purchased 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
