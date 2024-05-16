Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$36.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERO. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.46.

Shares of ERO opened at C$29.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

