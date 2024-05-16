Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLZ.UN. Laurentian lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.67 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

