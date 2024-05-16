Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.45.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$70.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.12.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.