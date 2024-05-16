Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.