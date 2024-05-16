Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$8.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$7.50 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.1603221 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vitalhub
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
