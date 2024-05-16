Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.75 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.24.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$45.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

