Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$66.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$69.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8168574 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

