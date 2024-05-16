Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

View Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.