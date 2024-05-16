Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $21.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.71. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 457,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182,432 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

