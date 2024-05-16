Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.35.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.15.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3643123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

