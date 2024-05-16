Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.50.

TSE CJ opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.69.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7151767 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Corporate insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

