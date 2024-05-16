Carrefour SA (CRRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on June 21st

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Carrefour stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
