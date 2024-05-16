Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,933 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 633.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

