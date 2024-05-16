Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

