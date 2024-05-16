Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 321.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $518.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.